Investigation into Alberton school bomb threat continues

UPDATE: 3:48 p.m. - December 14, 2023

We are learning more about a bomb threat that forced the evacuation of Alberton schools on December 14, 2023.

The Mineral County Sheriff’s Office was notified by the Alberton schools about an anonymous threat received via email stating there were explosives in the schools — as well as in schools across the state.

Students were safely evacuated, according to Mineral County Sheriff Ryan Funke.



Deputies, along with the Frenchtown Rural Fire District, responded immediately and the Federal Bureau of Investigation was notified of the situation.

Sheriff Funke says deputies and a bomb dog from the University of Montana were in the process of clearing the schools and so far, nothing suspicious has been found.

"We are working closely with the FBI to further investigate what appears to be an unfounded threat and have also notified the Superior and St. Regis Schools so they can enact their safety protocols," Sheriff Funke stated.

"We encourage our community to be vigilant and report any suspicious activity to law enforcement," a news release concludes.

Similar bomb threats were reported at schools across Montana on Thursday, including schools in Browning, Shepherd, Broadus, and Broadview and Charlo.

(first report: 12:19 p.m. - December 14, 2023)

Alberton school students and staff were evacuated Thursday morning after the school received a bomb threat in an email.

The Mineral County Sheriff's Office posted on Facebook that they were notified by Alberton school officials about a bomb threat received via email.

Mineral County Sheriff Ryan Funke says the staff and students have been evacuated to a safe location.

The Sheriff's Office is on the scene and investigating the threat.

Alberton residents are asked to stay away from the school area.

Alberton School Superintendent Damian Droessler posted on the school's website that parents can pick up their children at Community Church on Railroad Avenue beginning at noon.

"All: if you would like to pick your child up at the Community Church on Railroad Ave beginning at 12:00 pm you can. Due to the threatening email, we want to ensure the building is clear and safe. School is canceled for the remainder of the day. Your child can only be checked out by a parent or contact on Infinite Campus. All students not picked up will remain at the church. Buses will run this afternoon at a time TBD. Students will not be able to re-enter the building until cleared. I will inform parents when they can retrieve their child's belongings from the building. Your child's safety is our #1 priority." Damian Droessler/Alberton School District Superintendent

This is a developing story.