Infant walkers sold on Amazon deemed unsafe

The Consumer Product Safety Commission announced on Thursday that owners of a line of infant walkers need to immediately stop using them.

The CPSC said that Comfi Baby Infant Walkers pose a risk of falls and entrapment to children. The CPSC added that the products violate federal safety regulations.

"The products violate the federal safety regulations for infant walkers because they can fit through a standard doorway, are not designed to stop at the edge of a step and have leg openings that allow the child to slip down until the child’s head can become entrapped," the CPSC said on Thursday.

The products were sold on Amazon from October 2022 through March 2023 for about $100, the CPSC said.

SEE MORE: Thousands of baby swings recalled due to suffocation risk

Comfi Baby is printed on a label and the items have an ASIN of B0BFJNQSW7.

The product's maker, All Merchandise, is no longer in business. Because of this, the item is not under recall and customers cannot seek a refund from the company. Owners of the products are urged to throw away the walkers immediately.

Scripps News has reached out to Amazon to get its reaction.

Federal rules require infant walkers to have four features:

- Prevention of falls down stairs

- Tipping resistance

- Dynamic and static load testing on seating area

- Occupant retention

In 2018, Nationwide Children's Hospital, based in Columbus, Ohio, published a studyindicating that between 1990 and 2014, 230,676 children were treated in U.S. emergency rooms for injuries sustained by using infant walkers. The study noted that injuries declined after 2010 when federal officials implemented stronger safety standards for walkers.

The American Academy of Pediatricshas long recommended against using infant walkers.

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com