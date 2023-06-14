Indulge yourself with an inflatable one-person hot tub that’s $48

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

A soothing soak in a hot tub is a great way to relieve stress, relax your muscles and improve sleep. It can even help you burn calories. But not everyone has the right setup in their home for a large container of heated water, and buying and having a hot tub installed can cost anywhere from $2,000-$35,000.

If you’re looking to practice a bit of self-care by way of a regular spa day right in your own home, here’s the deal for you. The company Cncest has a 1-Person Rectangular Inflatable Hot Tub in blue available on Wayfair, and right now it’s under $50. At 23% off the regular price of $62.99, it costs just $48.80.

The inflatable tub is 15 and 3/4 inches tall, 56 inches long and 39 inches deep. The interior measures almost 48 inches wide with a depth of about 16 inches. This hot tub is just 6 pounds unfilled but, when there’s water in it, can weigh more than 500 pounds.

This is a foldable hot tub made of PVC that comes with insulation, a cushion and a cupholder. It has four separate layers that need to be filled, which takes only about three minutes with an electric pump, which is not included. You can use it outside and even in a pool as a regular float!

The manufacturer recommends adding cold water first, then adding hot water, as steam from hot water could damage the material if placed directly inside. Also, the bathtub is best suited for people under 5 feet, 5 inches tall and about 187 pounds. This means that it’s best saved for smaller adults and children. Though it’s a bit small, if you’re looking for an inexpensive and non-permanent way to get some therapeutic effects from hot water, this would be a great option!

This item comes only in blue at this price; a higher-priced pink version and a green one are sold out. Wayfair also has individual-sized hot tubs from other brands.

If you’re looking for something similar that you can stick in small places like your shower stall, try this inflatable, portable soaking tub from Irtree, which costs just $69.79 on Amazon.

For something a bit bigger, you can get an inflatable Bestway Miami Saluspa that fits four people and has 140 airjets. It’s on sale on Amazon for $482.90 right now, a 9% discount.

Get those hot-water benefits and enjoy!

