New store brings food, jobs, and hope to Heart Butte

The town of Heart Butte on the Blackfeet Reservation hasn’t had a grocery store since the last one, named The Thompson Store, shut its doors nearly a decade ago. That means every time an ingredient was forgotten or needed, residents had to drive a minimum of thirty miles to the nearest store in Browning. Many make trips to Costco, purchase in bulk, and then re-sell.

But now, the town of Heart Butte finally has a new store to call its own: The Warrior’s Den Convenience Store, which officially opened its doors this week, bringing much-needed access to food, fuel, and everyday essentials to the small, rural community.

One resident, George Kipp, was in attendance for the grand opening on Wednesday afternoon. Kipp says, “This particular store is a Godsend. This is something that is greatly needed, the people are going to benefit from this.”

Located on George Duffy Comes At Night Road, the store is the only one within a nearly 30-mile radius.

Since the last store closed more than ten years ago, residents have had to travel to Browning or other nearby towns for groceries and supplies - a challenging trip, especially during Montana’s long, harsh winters.

Autumn Wagner is one resident of Heart Butte who will be working as a store clerk at the Warrior’s Den.

She says, “We can just walk to the store now instead of having to drive to town. It's better for our safety, you know, and it's closer to home. And it's just a really good opportunity for our community.”

With few local options, some households stepped in to fill the gap, buying in bulk and selling goods to neighbors out of their homes. Now, with the Warrior’s Den open, the community has a more stable, reliable solution.

The store is also creating jobs, hiring at least six store clerks as well as a security team.

Wagner explains her decision to work at the new store, saying, “I just really wanted this to open up for our community soon, and I knew they needed employment. So I was like, ‘All right, let's get this going’.”

The project was made possible through investment by the Blackfeet Tribe and is part of a broader effort to revitalize Heart Butte.

Future plans include a fitness center and a senior citizen center.

The Warrior’s Den is more than a place to pick up snacks or fuel — it’s a milestone in the town’s development, and a symbol of progress for a community that has long had to do more with less.

As residents gathered to celebrate the grand opening, the atmosphere was one of gratitude, pride, and hope for what’s still to come.

