Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsIndian Country

Actions

Montana Tech hosts first Indigenous Peoples Heritage Month celebration to connect students

University event features prayers, songs and traditional food to raise awareness and connect Native and non-Native students
Poster image - 2025-11-07T173034.646.jpg
MTN NEWS
Poster image - 2025-11-07T173034.646.jpg
Posted

BUTTE — For the first time, Montana Tech is helping students celebrate Indigenous Peoples Heritage Month with prayers, songs and traditional food.

The event began with a song and prayer, marking a milestone for the university's efforts to promote cultural awareness and inclusion.

Organizers say they want to help connect Native and non-Native students by raising awareness about Indigenous heritage and culture.

"I think it's really important to be able to recognize our tribes here on campus," said Tech student Aurora Betlate. "Being able to have this event here, it really means a lot for our community."

One Tech student and enrolled member of the Iowa Tribe of Kansas Nebraska says the event helps students connect with Montana tribes and learn more about Native heritage in Montana.

"It just lit me up when they said it was their first, their first go," said Thomas Rolin Christopher Little Plume Sr. "I was obliged to come here. I want to represent who can because I'm on a journey myself."

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader