Indigenous women students receive scholarships for first-time degrees

MISSOULA — 51 Indigenous woman students received a scholarship towards a 1st-time degree through the Jeannette Rankin Foundation’s newly created Montana Tribal College Scholar Grant program Thursday night.

The Rankin Foundation helps make higher education accessible for women across the United States.

The foundation was created to continue the Legacy of Missoula Montana’s own Jeannette Rankin.

She was elected by Montanans as the first U.S. Congresswoman and the first woman to hold federal office.

KPAX TV Kierra Sam was the Emcee for Thursday's event. She presented the Rankin Foundation’s “Shining Star Award” to Salish Kootenai College President Dr. Sandra Boham for her dedication to American Indian higher education.

Since 1976, the Rankin Foundationhas awarded more than $4 million in grants to students in all 50 states.

