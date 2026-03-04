Fort Belknap sues U.S. government over tribal law enforcement funding

GREAT FALLS — The Fort Belknap Indian Community is suing the United States federal government, alleging severe underfunding of their tribal law enforcement agency.

Tribal officials say recent funding increases from the Bureau of Indian Affairs (BIA) have not resulted in higher salaries for officers. They argue that low pay is making it difficult to recruit and retain law enforcement staff—a situation that has left their department chronically understaffed.

“We had a lot of people that seemed to be in kind of a panic state,” one official said.

Because the case is ongoing, Fort Belknap representatives declined further comment. However, other Native American communities across Montana are voicing similar concerns.

“I think it could be an opportunity for tribes to have a little more say in the system, because we operate by the same standards that the federal government does in fighting fire. But we struggle for getting funding,” said Michael Umphrey, Assistant Fire Crew Foreman for the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes’ Division of Fire.

At the heart of the lawsuit is the Indian Self Determination and Education Assistance Act, which requires the federal government to fully fund tribal programs like law enforcement. Fort Belknap officials claim the federal government has not met this obligation.

Testimony from BIA officials indicated that Fort Belknap received more than $2 million in additional funding in 2023, and a combined $4.2 million for 2024 and 2025. Federal attorneys also said some funding for 2026 was denied due to limited resources and high demands from other communities in need.

Now, the debate centers on whether these increases are enough to address the tribe’s needs—including competitive officer pay—and whether the federal government is meeting its legal commitments under self-determination contracts.

The trial is expected to last several days, with additional witnesses set to testify about staffing, funding, and public safety challenges at Fort Belknap.

MTN News will continue following this story as it develops.