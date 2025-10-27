FAST Blackfeet hosts Community Food Sovereignty event

BROWNING — FAST Blackfeet hosted a Community Food Sovereignty event starting with a bison harvest in the morning and a lodge set-up in the afternoon where people gathered to attend workshops about food preparation.

FAST stands for Food Access & Sustainability Team.

Community Food Sovereignty event

In related news, the Blackfeet Tribal Business Council shared the following information in a news release on Friday, October 24, 2025: