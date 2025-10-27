BROWNING — FAST Blackfeet hosted a Community Food Sovereignty event starting with a bison harvest in the morning and a lodge set-up in the afternoon where people gathered to attend workshops about food preparation.
FAST stands for Food Access & Sustainability Team.
Brianna Juneau reports - watch the video:
FAST Blackfeet hosts Community Food Sovereignty event
For more information, click here to visit the FAST Blackfeet website.
In related news, the Blackfeet Tribal Business Council shared the following information in a news release on Friday, October 24, 2025:
In response to economic challenges stemming from the ongoing federal government shutdown and potential reductions in food-assistance funding, the Blackfeet Tribal Business Council has authorized the culling of 18 buffalo from the Blackfeet Nation herd.
The processed meat will be distributed directly to community members to help sustain food access during this period of uncertainty.
This proactive measure is part of a broader effort by the Council to safeguard essential food distribution programs, particularly as the future of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) remains uncertain.
While Governor Greg Gianforte’s Office continues working to ensure SNAP benefits remain available to all Montanans, including those in Blackfeet Country, the Council’s decision reflects a commitment to meeting community needs.
In addition, the Blackfeet Fish & Wildlife Department and the Blackfeet Commodity Office are coordinating an elk harvest to further supplement food distribution efforts. Processed elk meat will also be made available to community members in the coming weeks.
With federal restrictions and the shutdown disrupting vital resources, the Blackfeet Nation is turning to its own natural resources and community partnerships to ensure that families continue to have access to food.