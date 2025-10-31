Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes brace for food impacts from federal government shutdown

ST. IGNATIUS — The pain of the continuing federal government shutdown will soon impact millions of Americans, including thousands of Montanans.

But some organizations and tribes — including the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes — are stepping up to alleviate the issue before SNAP funding runs out on Saturday, Nov. 1. Tribal leaders and programs are preparing to help feed local families as Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits face uncertainty.

One option available is the CSKT Food Distribution Program, which is open to all residents on the Flathead Reservation, provides fresh produce, meat, and dry goods.

While participants must unenroll from SNAP to qualify, program managers say it’s a quick way to make sure families have food on the table during these uncertain times. They add that the ongoing shutdown has caused some panic in the community, but their goal is to ensure no one goes hungry through the support of different programs.

"Some of the things that the tribe is doing, of course, we have the commodities program, we have the food sovereignty program, we have many programs throughout DHRD that are going to be helping people through this tough time during the government shutdown, which we're hoping doesn’t last long," CSKT Food Distribution Program Manager Nicholas Whites said. "For as long as it lasts, we’re going to be here helping everybody on the reservation to meet their needs. We’re not letting anyone go hungry.

Participants can call 406-745-4115 to sign up for benefits at the location in St. Ignatius for additional information, including delivery options.