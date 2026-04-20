MISSOULA — Kyiyo is one of the state’s largest student-led powwows, bringing together dancers, vendors, and volunteers in Missoula.

College students Marlene Cobell and Laila Takes Enemy, amongst a few other officers, took on the big task of serving on the Kyiyo Powwow Committee while juggling full-time studies.

"All of us have jobs and we're all full time college students," Cobell said.

Without university funding, the organizers rely on community support, donations, and volunteers to make the event happen.

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College students organize student-led Kyiyo Powwow

"At first it was hard, we don't receive any money from the University to put on this event," Takes Enemy said.

Vendors like Indigenous Eats traveled from Spokane, Washington, to serve what they call authentic Native comfort food. Owner Jenny Slagle centers her menu around her mother's frybread recipe.

"We love Missoula, and with Kyiyo Powwow happening it was perfect timing," Slagle said.

"It's food that I grew up eating at powwows, celebrations and family gatherings," Slagle said.

For the student organizers, seeing their community come together made the hard work worthwhile.

"I really appreciate the feedback we got from the community and the elders who guided us. I just hope everyone had a great weekend," Cobell said.

