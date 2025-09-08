BROWNING — Browning Public Schools recently introduced Mental Health "Hush Pods." Students are able to have telehealth sessions with a mental health provider; the pods are sound-proof with lights and a cooling fan, and frosted tint on the windows for privacy.

Justin Robicheau reports - watch:

Browning school now offers 'hush pods'

The innovative pods give students a secure environment to access mental health services without leaving school grounds.

"If one student's life is saved in these pods and we have, then they've served their purpose," said Robert Hall, Browning Public Schools Browning Public Schools Blackfeet Native American Studies Director.

Each pod comes equipped with essential amenities to ensure student comfort during sessions.

"Each pod is equipped with lights, and there is a cooling fan in there. So the student goes in with an iPad. Headphones if they want," said Cinnamon Salway, Browning Public Schools Prevention & Wellness Director.

The virtual sessions maintain proper supervision protocols to ensure student safety.

"They are monitored. So each student that is in there, there is somebody that is supervising. In case there has to be some kind of intervention and a counselor can come and grab that student," Salway said.

Charlie Speicher, director of Buffalo Hide Academy, views the pods as an important addition to the district's mental health resources.

"It feels great. I think it increases our access to provide, you know, wellness services and counseling opportunities for our students. So I think it's a great thing for the district," Speicher said.

The timing of the pods' arrival holds special significance for the community. Robert Hall, Browning Public Schools Blackfeet Native American Studies director, emphasized the importance of the initiative arriving during Suicide Awareness Month.

"The significance of these pods arriving during Suicide Awareness Month is everything. We as a community, we suffer a lot of loss. There's not a single family that I know of. There's not a single family here in Blackfeet country that has not been impacted by suicide," Hall said.

Some reaction from the school Facebook page:



Mindy Wise: Now this is a school system actually caring about & for their students. Love this!

Judy Gilman: Finally somebody is doing something constructive and out of the box innovation in the mental health field! Yay for Browning!

Mya Stenson: Wonderful!! thank you for providing these resources to students it’s so important!!

Ann Hennessey: This is SO amazing. We need this in all schools. This is such a common sense, student-centered approach.

Crystal Spratt: I'm so glad to see this service available for students

Click here to see more of the feedback.