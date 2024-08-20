Birdie Real Bird writes Crow for '1923,' inspiring future native generations

BILLINGS — A Hardin public school educator, three-time breast cancer survivor, and renowned beader, Birdie Real Bird is also the writer and expert for the Crow language used in the television show "1923".

“I’m just another – I guess, another Crow Indian," said Real Bird.

She said she became involved in the project when her niece called her a few years ago explaining the production was in need of an "older woman" for the background.

Eventually, the show's producers began looking for a member of the Crow tribe who was familiar with the language.

“I took the script, read it, and then I wrote it in Crow, and then I recorded it," said Real Bird, "They have memorized their part, but the accent is off, so, then we practice for about three days.”

Working across Montana, Texas, and California, Real Bird said she not only writes the Crow language for television, but ensures its accuracy when spoken.

“You say (Crow) slowly – English you can say it very fast," said Real Bird, "If you want to speak Crow fast, it’s all a mumble jumble.”

She said she enjoys the perks of the job, citing the travel and the excitement of filming.

“Everybody treats me like an elder when I’m there because the actors are so young," said Real Bird. "They want to hold onto me when I’m walking and everything – I’m not used to that.”

She said she hopes the Crow language being heard on television will inspire those younger to love their language, keep it alive, and fall back on their culture when they feel estranged by the rest of the world.

“You feel like you’re alone, you don’t really fit in anywhere … I held on tight to that," said Real Bird, "Just think, it took me on all these trips — because I’m a Crow speaker.”