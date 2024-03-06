Watch Now
NewsIndian Country

Actions

Attorney General Merrick Garland talks MMIP, drug crime during Crow reservation stop

garland, merrick.jpg
MTN News
U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland speaks on the Crow reservation. March 5, 2024
garland, merrick.jpg
Posted at 8:24 AM, Mar 06, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-06 10:24:08-05

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland was at the Crow reservation Tuesday to meet with a roundtable of local and tribal officials about rising drug crime in the area.

He later traveled to the federal courthouse in Billings to meet with federal and local law-enforcement officials about the same topic.

At the courthouse, Garland spoke for about 10 minutes before the roundtable meeting was closed to the press.

Watch the video of his remarks below. Check our website for complete coverage of his visit.

Attorney General Merrick Garland talks drug crime during stop at Crow reservation

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader