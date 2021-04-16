Incoming UM freshman releases trailer for his second film

GREAT FALLS — Jonathan Perry, a 19-year old incoming freshman at the University of Montana, has released a trailer for his second film.

The Ohio native began his career in the film industry four years ago, writing scripts online for other film makers and selling the copyright to his work, totaling $10,000.

In 2019, Perry released his first film, titled Subnivean, that garnered critical acclaim and was picked up by Amazon Prime Video’s streaming service, making Perry the youngest director on any major streaming service - just 17 years old.

Perry’s newest film, titled Crookery, was filmed during the pandemic’s peak, and with the help of his crew and their sanitized sets, they had zero cases of Covid-19. “I mean, during Covid, I was making movies pretty much every week it seems, while the entire world was shutting down, writing and then executing those scripts, it really is just a virtual directing job, which is pretty awesome,” said Perry.

Currently, Perry is taking a gap year, working in California with Simple Films and Activision Blizzard as a lead writer and director of the hit video game "Call Of Duty."

In Autumn, Perry will attend the University of Montana’s Davidson Honors College after receiving a generous scholarship. There he plans to take UM to the Student Academy Awards with his next two projects.

“I’m super excited to collaborate with other students and get to know the state of Montana,” said Perry. “Oh boy, it is gorgeous scenery, awesome people, and yeah, I’ll be excited to explore their film— not only their film festivals, but their film community out there because it is growing, for sure.”