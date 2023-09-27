Hyundai, Kia recall nearly 3.4 million vehicles for fire risk

Nearly 3.4 million vehicles have to be taken off the roads — and out of any garages, too — due to their potential to catch fire.

Hyundai and Kia have both issued recalls of multiple car and SUV models, according to reports announced Tuesday by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

These recalls involve more than 1.6 million Hyundai vehicles — including certain Elantra, Sonata, Accent, Azera, Genesis Coupe and other models — along with more than 1.7 million recalled Kia vehicles — including certain Optima, Forte, Soul, Rio, Sorento and other models.

Certain vehicles from 2010 through 2019 were found to have issues with potential electric shorts that could lead to fires starting while the cars are parked or in drive.

For Hyundai, the models’ anti-lock brake system modules can possibly leak brake fluid internally, causing an electrical short, according to NHTSA documents. So far the company has reported 21 fires in affected U.S. vehicles and another 22 “thermal incidents,” which the documents say can include smoke, burning and melting of parts.

And for Kia, documents say the vehicles’ hydraulic electronic control units were found to possibly experience an electric short, which could create a fire in the engine compartment. The company has reported 10 fires and melting incidents.

The agency advises owners of any of the affected vehicles to “park outside and away from structures” until the recall can be remedied. But Hyundai said drivers can still drive vehicles, as the recall is to ensure customer safety and not because of any reported crashes or injuries.

Dealers for the two automakers will replace the HECU and ABS fuses at no cost to owners, who will start to be notified by Kia Nov. 14 and by Hyundai Nov. 21.

To see the full list of models recalled, click here.

