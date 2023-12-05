House explodes in Arlington, Virginia as police serve warrant

Authorities in Virginia responded to the scene of a major house explosion in Arlington on Monday.

Police said in a post on X they were investigating an incident involving a flare gun shot from a residence on Monday evening.

Police said they were serving a search warrant on the address when someone inside fired several shots.

An explosion then destroyed the house, collapsing most of the structure in a significant fireball.

The fire department was working to extinguish the subsequent blaze on Monday night. Police say they are now investigating the "circumstances of the explosion."

Police on the scene said there had been minor injuries, but none that required hospitalization.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms said investigators who specialize in fire crimes and arson were on the scene as of Monday night.

The Arlington County Office of Emergency Management asked residents in the immediate area to shelter in place until further notice.

Officials have not yet shared details about any suspects or motives in the incident.

This is a breaking news story. Stay with Scripps News for more updates.

