Three Forks Couple lost everything in fire, neighbors and strangers step up to help

“We've just gotten back from Arizona, and we were dealing with his father's passing,” says Trisha Kilmer.

Trisha Kilmer and Jessie Fringer were getting settled into to their home after being gone for a funeral, when things took a turn.

“I smelled smoke but I thought it was just the stove or the little heater and then he saw smoke rolling through the return, air return and opened the door and the entire south side of the trailer was already on fire,” says Kilmer.

The RV in Three Forks which they had called home in for months since moving from Arizona, burst into flames on Thursday,now the only thing left it’s a skeleton of their home.

“Everything we own, clothes, wallets, credit cards, IDs, everything. Her mom's jewelry and her mother's ashes,” says Fringer.

Trisha and Jesse say that they didn’t know many people since moving to Montana, but since the fire neighbors and strangers have stepped up to help.

“The Travelodge here has given us a few nights and we had an anonymous donor pay for a fifth night,” says Kilmer.

Since losing everything they are now looking to starting their life from starch

“The Red Cross has come out and talked to us and given us the essentials and blankets,” says Kilmer. “Some of our neighbors brought us water and some food and this is a burrow jacket and we have a couple articles of clothing from neighbors.”

If you would like to help out the couple the link to a GoFundme page set up by their friend is linked below.

https://www.gofundme.com/f/jw569-emergency-shelter-and-clothing?utm_campaign=p_cf+share-flow-1&utm_content=undefined&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_source=customer&utm_term=undefined