Pen to paper: Six Gallatin Raptors sign letters of intent

BOZEMAN — Six athletes from Gallatin High School put pen to paper Monday afternoon signing letters of intent to compete at the next level.

Ava Shepherd is one of four seniors staying in the Treasure State and will be joining Montana State's rodeo team in the fall for both barrel racing and breakaway roping.

“I’m really grateful for the opportunity to rodeo for MSU because they’re one of the best rodeo teams in the country, and it’s right here in beautiful Bozeman," Shepherd smiled.

Grace Schopp is heading to Helena to continue her cross-country career at Carroll College, and just north of her Zoie Ceartin will golf for the University of Providence in Great Falls.

Carson Steckelberg is set to join the University of Montana and will don the Maroon and Silver for both the Grizzlies' cross country and track and field teams.

“It’s a dream," Steckelberg elated. "It really is. As a freshman, I never thought I’d make it here or be anywhere close to coming to at a university just across the hill.”

Both Jackson Wanderer and Braeden Butler will be heading out of the state to continue their athletic careers.

Wanderer is trading in snow mountains for sunny temperatures in Tuscon, Ariz. after signing with the Wildcats' lacrosse team.

Butler is headed west to Spokane where he will suit up for Whitworth's tennis team, which marks Gallatin High's first-ever tennis signee.

“It’s been like a dream for me for a while to play at the college level," Butler smiled. "I finally have the opportunity to, and it’s awesome that I have the privilege to be the first tennis commitment to college."