Missoula Loyola tops Anaconda in Top-10 girls matchup; No. 1 Rams roll past Copperheads

MISSOULA — Missoula played host to a Class B doubleheader on Monday evening as the Anaconda Copperheads were in town to take on both Missoula Loyola programs.

It was a makeup contest after weather previously delayed the meeting between the two Western B foes, and it was Loyola getting the sweep in both contests as the Breakers won 61-29 while the Rams rolled 80-40.

The girls game was a top-10 clash according to the latest MontanaSports.com poll, with Loyola sitting at No. 5 and Anaconda at No. 6.

After a back-and-forth first quarter, Loyola began to separate itself from Anaconda as senior Gio Horner and 6-foot-2 freshman Spencer Laird were too much for the Copperheads to handle. Laird finished with 25 points while Horner had 24 as Loyola improved to 11-2 with the win.

Senior Maniyah Lunceford led Anaconda with 11 points as the Copperheads fell to 11-2.

In the boys game, the defending State B champion Rams were hot from the start as they rolled to a perfect 13-0 record with the win. Junior Ethan Stack led the way for Loyola with 21 points while fellow junior Rey Johnston added 19 and senior Noah Haffey tallied 14, as the Rams looked very much like they're still the team to beat in Class B.

Anaconda senior Tytan Cook led the way with 13 points as the Copperheads fell to 9-4. For full highlights, check out the video player above.