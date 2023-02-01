Four Gallatin Raptors sign early letters of intent

BOZEMAN — With National Signing Day coming up, four athletes from Gallatin High School signed their letters of intent Monday afternoon.

Evan Cherry and Aidan Martin both signed with college football programs. Cherry is headed to the Midwest to play safety for Chadron State, while Martin is staying in the Treasure State to join Montana Western's defensive line.

Stephanie Leibinger is also headed to the Midwest to play lacrosse at Carthage College in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Austin Cooper will be joining Cherry in the Cornhusker State to suit up for Western Nebraska Community College's baseball team.

National Signing Day is set for Wednesday, Feb. 1.