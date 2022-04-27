Record falls, state's best show out at Western Montana Top 10 track and field meet

MISSOULA — Missoula was dealt a heavy downpour on Tuesday afternoon, but the rain halted just in time for the 22nd annual Russ Pilcher Western Montana Top 10 track and field meet at MCPS Stadium.

With weather not as much of a factor as it has been earlier in the year, the meet started off strong with a new record, as Dillon's Treyton Anderson won the boys 110 hurdles in 14.36 seconds which broke the Top 10's 16-year old mark of 14.44 which was set by Whitefish's Taylor Ferda in 2006.

It was a big day for Anderson who was also a winner in the 200 meter dash, and he anchored Dillon's winning 1,600-relay team on Tuesday.

Missoula Big Sky freshman Porter Gibbs also stood out as he lept 6 feet, 7 inches to win the high jump, good for the best mark in the state.

Missoula Sentinel's Jayden Nash won the girls high jump with a mark of 5-4 as she just missed tying the meet record of 5-6 on her final attempts.

Four Spartans won individual events on Tuesday as Keagan Crosby took care of business in the 800 while defending Class AA 300 hurdles champ Drew Klumph won that event for Sentinel, as did Brooke Stayner, who cruised to a win in the 100 hurdles, an event she is also the reigning champ in.

Defending state champs were everywhere on Tuesday as Whitefish's Gabe Menicke walked away with a win in the triple jump, while Seeley-Swan's Walker McDonald also picked up a win in the discus, one of three Blackhawks to win on Tuesday. Owen Hoag and Sariah Maughan both won the 400 for Seeley-Swan.

Helena High got a big meet from the Todorovich sisters. Sophomore Logan Todorovich won the 100 and the long jump, while freshman Madilyn Todorovich won the 200 and took third in the long jump. Logan also took second in the high jump while Madilyn was fourth.

Two-time defending 800 champ Odessa Zentz also picked up a win in that event for the Bengals, and Zentz anchored Helena's winning 1,600-relay.

Missoula Hellgate swept the 3,200 as Kensey May dominated the girls race while Finneas Colescott won the boys race. Meanwhile Bigfork's Jack Jensen and Townsend's Emma Stolte took home wins in the 1,600.

Frenchtown had a pair of winners as Kayla Botkin picked up a win in the discus, while Carter White won the long jump and finished second in the triple jump.

Corvallis' Madison Lewis took home the victory in the girls shot put. And Noxon sent one athlete to Tuesday's meet in Cade VanVleet, and he got the job done with a win in the boys shot put.

Sentinel's boys and Helena's girls won the 400-relays. Helena Capital's Thomas Carter picked up the win in the boys 100 and Townsend's Havyn Vandenacre won the girls 300 hurdles. Hellgate's Aiden Nichols and Kalispell Flathead's Taliana Miller were both winners in the javelin and Hamilton's Taylor Searle and Capital's Libby Hansen both won the pole vault. Dillon's Ainsley Shipman also won the girls triple jump.

Full results from Tuesday's Top 10 in Missoula can be found here.

