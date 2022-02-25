Western A girls: Browning, Hamilton win early games

HAMILTON — Hamilton 58, Polson 19

HAMILTON — Hamilton's girls will advance to the Western A Divisional semifinal round with a 58-19 route of Polson in the second girls game of the tournament.

Layne Kearns led Hamilton with 17 points while Taylor McCarthy added nine points, all from 3-pointers. Areanna Burke led Polson with 12 points.

Hamilton led Polson 34-9 at the break and never looked back.

Hamilton will take on Browning in the semifinal round on Friday at 6:30 p.m. Polson and Butte Central will battle in a loser-out game on Friday at 12:30 p.m.

Browning 59, Butte Central 44

Mecca Bullchild poured in 25 points and Browning's girls basketball team opened the Western A Divisional with a 59-44 victory over Butte Central on Thursday afternoon at Hamilton High School.

Only three players scored for Butte Central with Brooke Badovinac leading the way with 19 points and Sofee Thatcher added 15. The Maroons led 24-23 at halftime.

But Browning took the lead 42-37 by the end of the third quarter and ran away in the fourth as they out-scored Butte Central 17-7 to take the tournament win.

Cara Guardipee added 10 points for Browning. The top four teams from the girls tournament advance to the State A tournament in Missoula March 9-12.