Jada Davis surpasses 1,500 career points as Gallatin beats crosstown rival Bozeman

Jada Davis celebrates 1,500 points
Jada Davis celebrates 1,500 points
BOZEMAN — Gallatin senior Jada Davis surpassed 1,500 career points with a layup in the first quarter of Friday's win over crosstown rival Bozeman.

The Raptors went on a 13-0 run after Davis scored the milestone basket, and Gallatin cruised to a 66-39 Eastern AA girls basketball win.

Watch the full highlights here:

Davis finished with 23 points, while Ave Odegard contributed 16 points for the Raptors.

Lauren Keim finished with a team-high 10 points for the Hawks, and Marlee Embry added five.

