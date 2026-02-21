Jada Davis surpasses 1,500 career points as Gallatin beats crosstown rival Bozeman

BOZEMAN — Gallatin senior Jada Davis surpassed 1,500 career points with a layup in the first quarter of Friday's win over crosstown rival Bozeman.
The Raptors went on a 13-0 run after Davis scored the milestone basket, and Gallatin cruised to a 66-39 Eastern AA girls basketball win.
Watch the full highlights here:
Davis finished with 23 points, while Ave Odegard contributed 16 points for the Raptors.
Lauren Keim finished with a team-high 10 points for the Hawks, and Marlee Embry added five.