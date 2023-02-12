West Yellowstone boys, girls sweep Gardiner in doubleheader

GARDINER — In their second to last game of the regular season, both of West Yellowstone's basketball programs picked up road wins over Gardiner.

BOYS

West Yellowstone Wolverines 73, Gardiner Bruins61

With a 12-point win over Gardiner, West Yellowstone (16-1, 15-0 District 12C) is only one win away from making program history by finishing the season with its first-ever unbeaten conference mark.

The Wolverines had three players finish in double-figures: Ben Hales (20), Josh Everest (18), and Logan Kingston (11).

Preston Roberts led Gardiner with a game-high 25 points while John McDonald (14 points) and Zeh Huelva (10 points) each added double-figures.

West Yellowstone closes out its regular season at home against rival Lone Peak Saturday evening at 5:30 p.m., which will also be senior night.

GIRLS

West Yellowstone Wolverines 76, Gardiner Bruins 56

Behind Ari Spence's 30-point performance, West Yellowstone cruised past Gardiner 76-56.

Trista Finney also added 16 points for the Wolverines, followed by Grace Dawkins with 12.

Gardiner also had three scorers finish in double figures: Ellie Reinerston (19), Sophia Darr (18), and Noemie Straumann (10).

West Yellowstone will host Gardiner Saturday night at 7 p.m. for their regular season finale.