Bozeman beats Bozeman Gallatin 56-50, sweeping crosstown season series

BOZEMAN — The Bozeman boys basketball team completed the crosstown sweep Friday, beating Bozeman Gallatin 56-50 in the teams' second meeting of the season.

The Raptors had a narrow 30-29 lead at the half, as buckets were traded back and forth throughout the two quarters.

But Bozeman senior forward Torin Jeske's late effort in the paint helped push the Hawks to this win. He finished with 13 points. Bozeman senior guard Kellen Harrison led all scorers with 17 points.

Junior guard Kash Embry added 12 for the Hawks, and senior forward Rocky Lencioni had nine.

Despite the loss, senior guard Troy Hugs had 17 points for the Raptors. Junior guard/forward Mac Melin followed with 11.

The Hawks remain undefeated on the season (14-0) with this win.

For full highlights from this game, click the video above.