Belgrade's Ta'Veus Randle prioritizes 'development' in Columbia Basin College decision

BELGRADE — With just two weeks left in the school year, Belgrade’s Ta’veus Randle inked his national letter of intent to continue his basketball career at Columbia Basin College – a junior college in Pasco, Washington.

"When I took the visit, I kind of knew I wanted to sign right away," Randle smiled. "I really just wanted to play out of state. I was happy to sign for real.”

Randle is the Panthers’ first basketball signee since 2018 when Dawson Fowler decided to continue his playing career at the University of Providence in Great Falls.

“It’s just nice to be in that category with him," Randle stated. "He’s a special player, so being the next one after him, it’s nice.”

During his senior campaign with the Panthers, 'Ta’Veus Randle' was a name you’d see on most team’s scouting reports as the guy to contain leading the state in a laundry list of categories.

“He’s the state’s leading scorer, third in assists, first in steals, was top 15 in rebounds - obviously one of the premier talents in the state of Montana when it comes to basketball," Belgrade boys head basketball coach Luke Powers emphasized.

While these accolades did grab local interest from a few programs in Montana, there was more behind Randle's decision to play out of state.

“Ta’veus did have some offers to jump into the Frontier and to stay around here, but he chose this route knowing he can develop and continue for another couple of years," Powers explained.

“I want to try and go D1 after, so if I have to stay one or two years I can always transfer after, so that’s what I want to do," Randle added.