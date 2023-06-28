Watch Now
Simplemost

Actions

This lucky high school grad won $50K on a lottery ticket from his dad

This lucky high school grad won $50K on a lottery ticket from his dad
Copyright Adobe
<a href="">Adobe</a>
This lucky high school grad won $50K on a lottery ticket from his dad
Posted at 11:25 AM, Jun 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-28 13:23:45-04

A proud father of a recent high school graduate took a gamble on a post-ceremony gift for his son — and it paid off more than he or his son ever imagined.

Shortly after 18-year-old Lance Wall of Washougal, Washington, crossed the stage to pick up his high school diploma, he and his father stopped at a local market. Wall’s father decided to buy a Six Figures scratch-off ticket to celebrate his son’s major milestone.

The graduate took the ticket, his first one ever, and scratched it off.

His dad quickly realized his gift went from a $20 lottery ticket to $50,000.

MORE: New mom walks in graduation ceremony the day after giving birth

Washington Lottery

Wall and his father claimed the ticket from the Washington Lottery, which shared in a press release that the younger Wall was “really excited” about his beginner’s luck. The odds of winning the $20 lottery ticket’s $50,000 prize is 1-in-913,000.

Wall told lottery officials he plans to enjoy his summer vacation and save his windfall for his future. Right now, the 18-year-old is planning to become an artist.

This feel-good story is the latest in a series of heartwarming lottery winnings across the United States.

In April, Geraldine Gimblet of Lakeland, Florida, won $2 million on a scratch-off lottery ticket the day after her daughter completed chemotherapy treatment for cancer.

Lucia Forseth won $5 million in California from a lottery scratch-off ticket earlier this year. She told lottery officials she’d recently overcome homelessness and was working toward her associate degree.

MORE: Mom, dad and daughter all graduate from college together

Finally, Souleymane Sana won $100,000 playing a scratch-off game in North Carolina. The lucky winner runs a nonprofit organization for schools in Mali, where Sana was born.

“This was my dream,” Sana said in a press release. “That was one of the main reasons I bought that scratch ticket was to be able to keep helping them.”

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Check out Simplemost for additional stories.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Golf over 700 holes for $119!