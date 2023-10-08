Helena man found dead in Clark Fork River near East Missoula

MISSOULA — A man from Helena was found dead in the Clark Fork River near East Missoula on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, the 27-year-old man was driving a Dodge Durango along I-90 when he apparently drove off the right side of the road, hitting a guardrail.

He got the vehicle back on the road and then hit a guardrail on the left side of the road.

The vehicle tipped over the bridge deck and landed in the river.

The man was found dead downstream from the vehicle.

The Montana Highway Patrol said that alcohol and/or drugs may have been a factor in the crash and that the man was not wearing a seatbelt.

According to the MHP, the crash happened early in the morning, but the exact time has not been determined.

