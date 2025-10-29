US obesity rate falls for the first time in years, but diabetes hits an all-time high, data says

The obesity rate in the U.S. dropped to 37% this year, representing a notable decrease after reaching a record high of 39.9% in 2022, according to data from Gallup.

The decline may be in part due to the explosion in the use of GLP-1 medications like Wegovy and Zepbound.

The share of adults reporting use of these medications for weight control has more than doubled in the past 18 months — from 5.8% in early 2024 to 12.4% in Gallup’s latest survey.

Women use the treatments at higher rates (15.2%) than men (9.7%), and both groups saw usage more than double over the past year.

The question is, will the downward trend in obesity rates last? The answer will come down to whether people using pharmaceutical intervention also implement the lifestyle changes needed to sustain their weight loss.

Gallup’s data shows that Americans’ diet and exercise habits have actually worsened since 2019.

Data from Gallup also found that diagnoses of diabetes have climbed to an all-time high of 13.8%, underscoring that weight loss alone doesn’t necessarily reduce the number of Americans living with the chronic disease.

The U.S. obesity rate remains historically high compared with other Western nations, Gallup said.

