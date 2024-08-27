Eli Lilly releases discounted single-dose vials of Zepbound weight loss drug

Eli Lilly has released a cheaper version of its weight loss drug Zepbound. It will now be available in single-dose vials at about half the price.

Instead of using pre-filled injection pens, people will use a syringe to draw out the medicine. This option is available exclusively to people who pay out of pocket through LillyDirect, the company's platform that helps coordinate telehealth services and fill prescriptions.

A four-week supply of the 2.5-milligram Zepbound single-dose vial will be $399 ($99.75 per vial), and a four-week supply of the 5-milligram dose will be $549 ($137.25 per vial).

Eli Lilly said that self-pay enables a "transparent price by removing third-party supply chain entities and allowing patients to access savings directly outside of insurance."

"We are excited to share that the Zepbound single-dose vials are now here, further delivering on our promise to increase supply of Zepbound in the U.S.," said Patrik Jonsson, executive vice president, and president of Lilly Cardiometabolic Health and Lilly USA. "These new vials not only help us meet the high demand for our obesity medicine, but also broaden access for patients seeking a safe and effective treatment option."

Eli Lilly said that those who used 5-milligram doses had an average of 15% weight loss after 72 weeks compared to 3.1% for placebo after 72 weeks.

However, weight loss drugs do have side effects. Eli Lilly noted that Zepbound can be related to numerous adverse gastrointestinal reactions.

However, Eli Lilly says the benefits of its weight-loss drug outweigh the risks for some patients. Trials indicated that those who took the drug and combined it with diet and exercise also had improved blood pressure and cholesterol levels.