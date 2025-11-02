Halloween prank lands stolen Sinclair Dino atop Bozeman’s M Trail

A Halloween prank took a prehistoric turn in Bozeman early Saturday morning.

Around 3:30 a.m., the fiberglass Sinclair Dino statue was stolen from the Sinclair gas station on Bridge Drive. Surveillance video shared with MTN shows several people carrying the green mascot away in the middle of the night.

By sunrise, hikers spotted the dinosaur at the top of the M Trail — perched proudly above the Gallatin Valley. Photos and video from the scene show the statue visible from below, circled against the mountain backdrop.

The gas station’s owners say while the prank gave them a laugh, they don’t want to see it happen again. The Dino is back at the gas station and is unharmed owners say.

