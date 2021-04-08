Great Falls man reported missing

GREAT FALLS — Drew Veitenheimer of Great Falls has been reported missing. He was last seen on Tuesday, April 6th, on the campus of the University of Providence.

He is 6 feet tall, weighs about 300 pounds, and has a beard now. He frequently wears a MSU-Norther sweatshirt frequently.

His mother says that they have not found his car, either; it is a maroon Ford Taurus.

A missing person's report has been filed with the Great Falls Police Department. Anyone who has seen Drew, or has information about his whereabouts, is asked to call the GFPD at 406-727-7688.



UPDATE: Drew's mother posted on Facebook just after noon that he has been found and is safe. She did not provide any other details.