Great Falls house "uninhabitable" after overnight fire

GREAT FALLS — Great Falls Fire Rescue responded to a house fire at 5012 3rd Avenue South late Sunday night, and found a fully-involved garage on fire with flames extending into the house.

GFFR said in a news release that due to intensity of the fire, a second alarm was called by the incident commander.

The fire was brought under control in approximately 30 minutes from the first arriving engine company.

Due to the amount of fire extension, crews remained at the scene until early Monday morning overhauling the residence.

An investigation is currently underway, but the house has been deemed uninhabitable.

There were no injuries reported.

The American Red Cross has been activated to assist the family.

We will update you if we get more information, including how you may be able to help the family.

