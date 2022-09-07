Great Falls CMR's Cole Taylor commits to Montana State amid monster start to the season

GREAT FALLS — On August 2, Great Falls CMR senior quarterback Cole Taylor received his first Division I scholarship offer from Montana State. Almost a month later, Taylor verbally committed to play for the Bobcats after attending their home opener against McNeese State last week in Bozeman.

Taylor will join coach Brent Vigen and the national championship runners-up from last season as a two-star recruit with a ton of upside. Taylor’s visit in Bozeman this past weekend along with the year-long relationships that Taylor formed with the coaching staff cemented the decision to join the Bobcats.

“I've been talking to those coaches for probably almost a year now and they've just been hitting me up every day, calling and texting and just checking in on me,” Taylor said. “They just started to make me feel like family and I just kind of wanted to get that pressure off.”

Only two games into the season, Taylor and the offense have put up 77 points while helping the Rustlers to a 1-1 record. In their second game of the season, the Rustlers lost a close game to Kalispell Glacier, 42-35. Although they fell short, Taylor broke a single-game CMR quarterback record, throwing for 401 yards.

He currently ranks first Class AA in total yards while he and senior running back Archie LaFurge are third and fourth in rushing yards. Senior wide receiver Gus Nunez leads the Class AA in receiving yards with 261 through two games.

“It's super fun putting up that many points; just going out there trying to score every drive and just having the confidence that we can go out there and score every drive,” Taylor added.

CMR (1-1) is back at home this week at Memorial Stadium where they’ll take on the Belgrade Panthers (0-2) team.

