Great Falls, CMR girls squeak past Bozeman programs on the road

Great Falls Girls Basketball
Posted at 8:09 AM, Jan 21, 2022
BOZEMAN — Both Great Falls (2-5, 2-1) and CMR (3-4, 2-1) picked up narrow wins in Gallatin County Thursday night.

Great Falls 53, Gallatin 49

Despite a 10-point run to tip-off Thursday's conference game against the Raptors, CMR sparingly squeaked by Gallatin (0-8, 0-4) with a four-point victory, 53-49.

Avery Walker scored a team-high 18 points for the Raptors while also sinking three three-pointers. Two of those threes came in the second quarter to help bring Gallatin within one at halftime, 27-26.

CMR's Ashlyn Jones also recorded a double-digit performance with 19 points.

CMR 38, Bozeman 33

Down by one after the first quarter, the Lady Rustlers outscored the Hawks 15-3 in the second to hold a 22-11 lead at the half.

The Hawks (1-7, 1-3) clawed their way back in the fourth with two late three-pointers to bring the game within four, but CMR held on 38-33.

Lauren Lindseth led the Rustlers with 14 points followed by both Alex Madsen and Lexi Thorton's six.

Emily Williams also scored a team-high 14 points for the Hawks.

