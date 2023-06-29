Great Falls Chargers beat Bozeman Bucks 6-3 in AA Legion showdown

BOZEMAN — The Great Falls Chargers defeated the Bozeman Bucks 6-3 in an Class AA American Legion baseball showdown on Wednesday. This was the third matchup in the past two days between the teams, who splitting a doubleheader on Tuesday.

The Chargers scored right away in the top of the second, tacking on two runs. But then there was no scoring until the bottom of the seventh.

The Bucks got momentum and scored two runs of their own to send the game to extra innings. In the top of the eighth, the Chargers would score four to take a 6-2 lead.

Despite a late push from the Bucks in the bottom of the inning, Great Falls held on for a 6-3 win.