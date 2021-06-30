Grand opening held for Butte's new veterans home

BUTTE - A grand opening ceremony was held Tuesday afternoon for Butte's new Southwest Montana Veterans Home.

“Washington D.C. can learn a lesson from the folks here in Southwestern Montana, and that lesson is you never give up, you never give up. And I will tell you there were many times, many times where we could have given up, but we didn't,” said. U.S. Sen. Jon Tester, D-MT.

The event was attended by local and state leaders, including Governor Greg Gianforte, who said this new retirement home is important for Butte and the many veterans it will serve.

The $20 million facility built on a 10-acre lot off Blacktail Loop was a project that was more than 10 years in the making and took plenty of effort to finally get approved and located in Butte.

The facility currently has about 20 veterans living there, but 40 more are expected to move in soon.

