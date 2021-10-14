Going-to-the-Sun Road closes early for season  

WEST GLACIER — The alpine sections of the Going-to-the-Sun Road in Glacier National Park are now closed for the season due to continued winter weather.

Visitors can currently drive 15.5 miles from the West Entrance to Avalanche Creek, and 13.5 miles from the St. Mary Entrance to Jackson Glacier Overlook.

The Going-to-the-Sun Road typically closes between Avalanche Creek and Jackson Glacier Overlook on or before the third Monday in October, depending on road and weather conditions, a news release from the Park notes.

A temporary road closure was first implemented on Sunday, October 10 due to inclement weather forecasted. Since that time, several inches of snow have accumulated at Logan Pass and the road remains icy.

The National Weather Service forecasts additional snowfall Wednesday and wind gusts up to 20 mph. As a result, the Going-to-the-Sun Road closure between Avalanche Creek and Jackson Glacier Overlook will continue for the remainder of the season.

Visitors should be aware of road crews prepping for winter operations which include removing guard rails, displays, and signs, and installing snow poles along the road closure.

Hiking and biking is permitted on most closed roads in the park as far as the hiker/biker closure signs, however, risks include falling ice or rocks, and ice-covered or snowy road conditions. Closure points are determined by changing road crew activity and conditions. Bicycling is not permitted on snow-covered roads.

The Many Glacier Entrance is closed at the boundary to all traffic due to construction. To stay up to date with changing road conditions, visit the park's Current Road Status webpage.

Most visitor amenities in the park have closed for the season. Two Medicine, Bowman Lake, Kintla Lake, and one section of Apgar (Loop B) campgrounds, are open for primitive camping on a first-come, first-served basis until October 31, when they will move into winter camping and remain open as winter road conditions permit. St. Mary Campground opens to winter camping on November 1. Visitors may check campground status on the Glacier National Park website.

The Apgar Wilderness Permit Office and Aquatic Invasive Species Boat Inspection Station close October 31. No boating in the park is permitted after October 31. Free winter wilderness camping permits are available November 1 – April 30 and can be reserved three to seven days in advance by email or phone (406-888-7857).

The Apgar Visitor Center is open on weekends through October 24, weather permitting, but Wi-Fi, restrooms and potable water remain available at this location year-round.

The park is open year-round and recreational opportunities can be found during all seasons. Learn more about winter operations at Glacier National Park by clicking here.