Glacier National Park bridge construction projects getting underway

WEST GLACIER - A construction project to rehabilitate 13 bridges throughout Glacier National Park is starting up.

The work will take place over the next two years with funding provided by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law [nps.gov] through the Federal Lands Transportation Program.

The improvements to the bridges will include bridge deck and approach repairs, timber pile replacement and repairs, timber curb replacement, painting, concrete repair, stone masonry repairs, erosion control measures, and more, according to a news release.

Construction begins on two Inside North Fork Road bridges on July 18. The Inside North Fork Road is managed for a rustic experience and is currently open to vehicles in certain sections and provides pedestrian, bicycle, and emergency vehicular access in other sections. Visitors will have pedestrian and bicycle access to Dutch Creek, Anaconda Creek, and Camas Creek.

The Fish Creek Bridge will have limited delays in traffic until it is fully closed to motorized, pedestrian, and bicycle access on Sept. 6, 2022, after Fish Creek Campground closes for the year.

The Appistoki Creek Bridge will have limited delays in traffic until it is fully closed to motorized, pedestrian, and bicycle access on Sept. 26, 2022.

The North Fork Bridge, located on the north end of Camas Road, and the Lee Creek Bridge, located along Chief Mountain Highway, are also part of the rehabilitation project. That work will take place in 2022 or 2023. Construction at all bridges will conclude for the season no later than Nov. 14, 2022.