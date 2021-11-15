Frontier Conference football season ends in three-way tie for first place

DILLON — The final games of the Frontier Conference football season were played on Saturday, and the end result was a three-way tie atop the standings.

The logjam is made up of Montana Western, College of Idaho and Rocky Mountain College. All three teams finished the regular season at 7-3 in conference play and will share the Frontier title as co-champions.

The Bulldogs outlasted the Battlin' Bears 50-42 in a wild double-overtime game at Vigilante Stadium that saw the two teams combine for nearly 1000 yards of offense. Western's victory denied the No. 18 Battlin' Bears a chance to claim the conference title outright. The shared title was Western's first conference championship since 2004.

And over in Helena, Carroll College snapped a four-game win streak by the Yotes and handed COI a 21-6 loss despite the Saints being held to just 46 passing yards.

Long story short, neither Rocky Mountain College or College of Idaho could pull out a win on Saturday and close out the season at 8-2. Losses by both the Battlin' Bears and Yotes meant that they slid into the tie with Western.

The NAIA will release the playoff qualifiers on Sunday at 5 p.m.