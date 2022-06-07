Fort Benton will host 'Treasure State Truck Show'

The second annual Treasure State Truck Show will be held in Fort Benton on July 10, 11, and 12.

There will be prizes awarded for both the judged competition and crowd favorite. In addition to trucks of all types and sizes, there will be vendors selling apparel, accessories, and food and drink.

In addition, there will be outdoor showing of the classic 1970s movie "Smokey And The Bandit" on Saturday night.

David Steveson and Rob Pettapiece of Dave's Detail & Metal Polishing in Great Falls are spearheading the event. David said in a Facebook post:

Two quick things that we wanted to get out there to help spread the word. First is, there may be people who only want to come for the Saturday night showing of Smokey and the Bandit and that's ok! If you come after 8 p.m. on Saturday night then your admission will be 3-5 non perishable items donated to either the Fort Benton or Great Falls food bank. That will get you into the show and movie!



Second, we are lowering the admission prices to $10/adult and $5/kids 10 and older and that admission is good for all weekend!

The event will be at the Chouteau County Fairgrounds and open at 8 a.m. each day.

For more information or to register your truck, call David at 406-231-9816, or click here to visit the Facebook event page.

