Flathead residents urged to be prepared for flooding

KALISPELL - Officials in Flathead County are encouraging "a precautionary evacuation" of residents who live in low-lying areas.

Recent rainfall has contributed to high water levels on major rivers in the Flathead Valley, creating potential flooding conditions throughout lower elevation areas. By next Tuesday, June 21, 2022, Flathead River levels are currently projecting at 16.37 feet. The river levels were at 14.3 feet as of Tuesday afternoon.

“High river levels cause fast-flowing currents, unpredictable conditions, and very cold water with large amounts of debris,” said Brian Heino, Flathead County Sheriff. “Residents need to stay aware of current weather conditions and avoid low elevation areas when possible. Emergency staff are working to provide information as it becomes available. The safety of our community is our number one priority.”

A news release notes emergency personnel will help residents as much as possible, but a news release notes, "due to rapidly changing conditions, large geographic size of the evacuation areas, and limited staff resources, emergency personnel may be unable to reach everyone."

The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office is asking residents to remain diligent and assess for high water levels and potentially dangerous situations. People can monitor water conditions at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/hydrograph.php?gage=cfmm8&wfo=mso.

People are asked to keep up-to-date with the most current information by monitoring the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office Facebook Page.

