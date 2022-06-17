Flathead County updates flooding situation

KALISPELL - The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office and the Flathead County Office of Emergency Services are monitoring river levels and potential flooding areas throughout the Flathead Valley.

Flathead County declared a state of emergency on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, due to anticipated and current flooding.

The following information is current as of June 16, 2022, as of 2 p.m.

Official evacuation notices are in effect for the following areas:

Leisure Road, Kalispell

North Hill Top Road, Columbia Falls

Additional road closures are also in effect:

From Steel Bridge Road to Muddy Drive in Kalispell

West Side Hungry Horse Reservoir Road between Mazie Creek and Graves Creek Road

All main open roads that access the main block of Stillwater State Forest. This includes the Lower Whitefish Road accessed via East Lakeshore Dr. from Whitefish, Upper Whitefish Road accessed from Olney and the 900/Mount Marston Road accessed from Stryker, MT. This includes the Upper Whitefish Lake Campground.

Evacuations have been lifted in the following areas and roads are open to resident traffic only:

Rabe Road, Columbia Falls

Lake Drive and Bailey Lake Area in Columbia Falls

Blankenship Road

Sandbag fill stations are available to the community in the following locations:

Columbia Falls City Shop, 700 9th St W

Applied Materials Parking Lot (Old Shopko)

Echo Lake Fire Hall, 735 Echo Lake Road

Whitefish – The Snow Lot. Corner of Railway Street and Columbia Ave.

The Flathead County Office of Emergency Services — in coordination with others — is looking to develop a list of people who have pastures that can help to accommodate displaced livestock. Any facilities that could house livestock would also be appreciated. Pastures or facilities will need to be located in areas that are out of potential flood areas and on higher ground. The expectation is that the livestock owners would be responsible for caring for their own animals. People who can help, can follow the link below and fill out the form at https://fcoes.formstack.com/forms/livestock_resources

The Red Cross has set up an emergency shelter at Columbia Falls High School for individuals impacted by evacuation orders. The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office has established an information line at 406-758-2111. Due to the rapidly changing situation, the most current source of information will continue to be the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

MTN stations across the state are raising money to support our neighbors affected by this devastation. With the help of the Scripps Howard Foundation, you can make a contribution that will go to those in need. Click here to learn more.