Five people dead in four crashes across Montana on Saturday

GREAT FALLS — Five people died in four crashes across Montana on Saturday, April 27, 2024. The names of the victims have not been released at this point. The Montana Highway Patrol provided the following information about the crashes.



GALLATIN COUNTY

LOCATION: Clarkston Road and Antelope Valley Road

TIME: 6:20 p.m.

VEHICLE: Chevy Tahoe

FATALITIES: 27-year old man from Townsend (driver); 38-year old man from Belgrade (passenger)

INFORMATION: The MHP says the vehicle was southbound on Clarkston Road when it crossed the center line and went off the road, colliding with a tree. The vehicle was consumed by flames. Both occupants died at the scene. According to the MHP, alcohol and speed are suspected as factors in the crash. The MHP report says it is unknown whether the two victims were wearing seatbelts.



JEFFERSON COUNTY

LOCATION: MT Highway 282 and Mountain View Road

TIME: 7:42 p.m.

VEHICLES: Ford Edge; bicycle

FATALITIES: 36-year old man from Hillcrest Mines, Alberta, Canada

INFORMATION: The MHP says a 46-year old woman from Pray, Montana, was northbound on MT 282 and the bicyclist was southbound on the northbound side of the road. It appears the bicyclist was trying to cross back over to the southbound of the road or avoid the vehicle when the collision happened. The bicyclist died at the scene. The MHP report says that alcohol and speed may have been factors in the crash, but did not specify which person that may have applied to. There is no word at this point whether the driver has been or might be cited or charged.



SWEET GRASS COUNTY

LOCATION: Greycliff Main Street and Greycliff Road

TIME: 6:24 p.m.

VEHICLES: Dodge Ram

FATALITIES: 26-year old man from Greycliff

INFORMATION: The MHP says the vehicle was westbound on Greycliff Road when the driver failed to negotiate a right-hand curve and briefly went off the road. The driver over-corrected, went back on the road, and then went off the road again. The vehicle rolled several times; the force of the collision threw the sole occupant from the vehicle. He was taken to a hospital in Billings where he died. The MHP says the man was not wearing a seatbelt. Alcohol/drugs and/or speed were not factors in the crash.



TREASURE COUNTY

LOCATION: Bear Creek Road and Sarpy Creek Road

TIME: 10:19 p.m.

VEHICLES: Dodge Ram

FATALITIES: 67-year old man from Hysham

INFORMATION: The MHP says the man was westbound on Bear Creek Road when he failed to negotiate a right-hand turn, causing the vehicle to go off the road and crash into a tree. The driver - the only occupant - died at the scene. The MHP says the man was not wearing a seatbelt. Alcohol/drugs and/or speed were not factors in the crash.