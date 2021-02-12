Fire destroys mobile home southwest of Whitehall

Firefighters from Butte and Whitehall fought the cold and a structure fire out in rural Jefferson county Thursday evening.

A fire to a mobile home was reported just before 5 p.m. in a rural area off Cedar Hills Road about 10 miles southwest of Whitehall. The structure was fully involved as firefighters arrived and temperatures dipped to about 10 below zero. Whitehall fire requested help from Butte when water froze in one of their trucks.

“It was fully involved when we got here and we're doing a defensive fire attack on it to try to get it put out. I called mutual aid, we had another structure fire just right before this one on Cardwell today, so it's been a pretty busy day for us,” said Whitehall Fire Chief Joe Grandvold.

The chief said there were no injuries in the fire and it is under investigation.