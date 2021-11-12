Watch

Feel Good Friday: Meet the man behind the Montana Veterans Memorial

Posted at 11:16 AM, Nov 12, 2021
GREAT FALLS — Since it opened in 2006, the Montana Veterans Memorial has placed more than 7,400 tiles honoring Montana veterans, both living and deceased.

The man who spearheaded the creation of the memorial is Michael Winters - watch the video above to learn more.

About 200 new tiles are added every year before Veterans Day and Memorial Day. It is the largest state-recognized memorial, dedicated to honoring the service of veterans of all branches of the U.S. military.

The most recent additions were a group of 89 tiles that were added on November 6 ahead of this week's Veterans Day ceremony.

Honoring veterans in Great Falls

The memorial is located at 1025 25th Street North in Great Falls. For more information, or if you would like to honor a veteran, click here to visit the website, or call 406-454-9070.

