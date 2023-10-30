FDA warns against using 26 different types of eye drops

The risk of infection has led the Food and Drug Administration to warn against using 26 different types of eye drops.

The eye drops are sold under numerous store brands, including Target's Up & Up, CVS Health, Rite Aid, Leader (Cardinal Health), Rugby (Cardinal Health) and Volicity Pharma.

The FDA says its investigation found unsanitary conditions at the facility where the eye drops are manufactured. Bacterial tests from environmental sampling at the facility also tested positive, the FDA stated.

"These products are intended to be sterile. Ophthalmic drug products pose a potentially heightened risk of harm to users because drugs applied to the eyes bypass some of the body’s natural defenses," the FDA said in a statement.

Infection from these eye drops could have serious consequences. Potential risks include partial vision loss and blindness, the agency warns. People who have the recalled eye drops are asked to stop using them and throw them out.

There have been no reports of eye infections associated with the eye drops. People are encouraged to report any adverse events or quality problems with the eye drops to the FDA’s MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program.

The FDA has encouraged the manufacturer of the eye drops to issue a recall. It's unclear when or if that will happen.

Click here to see the different types of eye drops the FDA is warning about.

