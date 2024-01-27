Experts with Politico discuss the upcoming primary in South Carolina

On this edition of “Inside the Race Weekend,” Politico’s data and campaign finance reporter, Jessica Piper, and author of “Morning Score, Madison Fernandez join Scripps News National Political Correspondents Nate Reed and Haley Bull and host, Joe St. George, to discuss the upcoming South Carolina primary.

Fernandez said it's important for President Joe Biden to see where he lands with Black voters in the primary next month.

Nikki Haley, former governor of South Carolina, is not giving up on winning the GOP primary in her home state. Still, Piper said former President Trump is more popular with voters there.

Reed agreed, discussing how Trump has secured endorsements from more Republican leaders since his big wins in Iowa and New Hampshire.

