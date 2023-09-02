Escaped Pennsylvania murderer seen on surveillance cameras

State and federal authorities are actively looking for a dangerous convicted murderer after spotting him on a residential surveillance camera near the prison he escaped from.

Danelo Cavalcante, 34, escaped from Chester County Prison Thursday, shortly after receiving a life sentence without parole for the murder of his girlfriend.

The Chester County District Attorney's Office reported that Cavalcante was spotted in Pocopson Township around 1:43 a.m. on Saturday. This location is approximately 1.5 miles from the prison he escaped from, and authorities suspect he may still be in Chester County, Pennsylvania, in close proximity to Philadelphia.

SEE MORE: Manhunt underway for murderer who escaped Pennsylvania prison

Hundreds of law enforcement officers on the ground, helicopters, drones, and canine teams are on the hunt in eastern Pennsylvania for Cavalcante. The defendant is also wanted for a 2017 murder in Brazil.

Cavalcante is a Brazilian male, standing at approximately 5 feet tall and weighing 120 pounds. He has shaggy, curly black hair and a closely cropped beard and mustache. Officials say he was last seen dressed in a white T-shirt, wearing a backpack, and sporting blue jeans.

Authorities caution that he is very dangerous and warn people not to approach him and to immediately call 911 if they have any information or sightings. There is a $10,000 reward for anyone who provides Information on the suspect.

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com