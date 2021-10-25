Vin Diesel walks Paul Walker's daughter down the aisle

The daughter of the late actor Paul Walker had a special someone walk her down the aisle on her wedding day.

Vin Diesel, who starred alongside Walker in five "Fast and the Furious" movies, walked his goddaughter Meadow Walker down the aisle.

Meadow posted the special moment on social media.

According to Vogue and People, the wedding happened earlier this month in the Dominican Republic.

Paul Walker died in November 2013 when the car he was in crashed into a lamp post. Walker and the driver, Roger Rodas, both died.

Walker was 40.